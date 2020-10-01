‘Baghdad Central’ Star Waleed Zuaiter Launches FlipNarrative Shingle

Los Angeles-based U.S. actor and producer Waleed Zuaiter, who performs the lead in Iraq battle drama collection “Baghdad Central,” is launching a TV and movie manufacturing firm known as FlipNarrative that goals to grow to be a bridge between Hollywood and the Center East and South Asia.

Zuaiter — who’s of Palestinian heritage, was born in California and raised in Kuwait — has lengthy been concerned in varied varieties of manufacturing, together with bringing to the stage the New York Arab-American Comedy Competition and likewise shepherding Hany Abu-Assad’s “Omar,” the Oscar-nominated love story set on the Palestinian border wherein he performs a coercive Israeli agent.

“The sensation behind producing is one thing that, for me as an actor, has at all times been very complementary (to his performing work),” Zuaiter tells Selection, including that all through the years he’s established key business relationships.

With FlipNarrative, the concept is “to increase this community and this collective of actually proficient, largely Center Jap, Arab-American artists” and work to kind partnerships and package deal TV and movie productions that “inform very disruptive tales.”

The dozen initiatives that FlipNarrative has in largely early levels comprise a TV collection working-titled “The Valley” set in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. The present goals to realistically depict the illicit drug commerce there, and is “impressed by real-life households who do that as a dwelling,” Zuaiter mentioned, including that he’s trying to companion with a Center East distributor from the onset on this undertaking “which has pan-Arab” in addition to worldwide potential.

There are additionally two function movies within the FlipNarrative pipeline, though particulars are nonetheless imprecise. The initiatives embrace an untitled romcom set between Palestine and Israel and an untitled, female-centric household drama set in Morocco, on which Oscar-nominated Irish multi-hyphenate Jim Sheridan is a producer. Sheridan is president of the Dublin Arabic Movie Competition, which is the place he and Zuaiter met.

As well as, there’s additionally a documentary quick titled “Notion” (at the moment in submit) in regards to the famend French-Tunisian ‘calligraffiti’ artist referred to as El Seed.

U.Okay. expertise company The Artist Partnership and Beverly Hills-based administration, manufacturing and finance firm Echo Lake Leisure might be representing and performing as consultants to FlipNarrative.

They may also be serving to to implement the start-up shingle’s philosophy of capturing a rising market development by amplifying underrepresented — and traditionally misrepresented — voices around the globe, particularly the Arab world.

“It’s not nearly displaying totally different faces on the display,” mentioned Zuaiter.

“It’s additionally about listening to their voices,” he provides, noting how “there was historic misrepresentation of communities,” together with the Arab group. On this respect “Baghdad Central,” which is refreshingly centred on Iraqi lives, marks an inspiring novelty.

“I’ve by no means seen an Arab heroic viewpoint” Zuaiter identified about his “Baghdad Central” character, an area cop compelled right into a dangerous collaboration with U.S.-occupying forces for the love of his daughters.

“I assume we’d like extra of that. Not only for Arabs but additionally different forgotten communities.”