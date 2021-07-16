Bakri Eid 2021: Andhra Pradesh govt issued tips for Eid-ul-Adha, advised what to not do

Bakri Eid 2021 Information Replace: Andhra Pradesh govt has issued tips for Bakrid prayers. govt corona an infection (COVID-19 Pandemic) In view of this, other folks were appealed to strictly apply the Kovid-19 tips. State Deputy Leader Minister Amjad Basha (Deputy CM Amzath Basha) Lately on Friday, the Muslim group must no longer be offering Bakrid prayers in open puts amid the Kovid-19 epidemic.

He additionally asked no more than 50 in keeping with cent capability of other folks to come back to the mosques for namaz. The Deputy Leader Minister instructed that as a way to comprise the unfold of the viral illness, there must be no hugs or handshakes and it’s obligatory for everybody to apply the corona virus protocol. Basha mentioned that kids and senior electorate must no longer be allowed to step out.

Allow us to let you know that the pageant of Eid-ul-Azha i.e. Bakrid can be celebrated on 21 July around the nation. The Naib Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, introduced to have a good time Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on 21 July. In fact the final month of Islamic calendar goes to start out from twelfth July. This month is referred to as Jul Hijjah and has many ideals in Islam.

Hajj pilgrimage is carried out on this month, whilst the pageant of Bakrid is well known on its tenth day. Jama Masjid’s Naib Shahi Syed Shaban Bukhari mentioned that, ‘The pageant of Eid-ul-Azha can be celebrated on July 21.’ (company inputs)