Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: ​​Swaraj is our birthright, we will take it, know how to become a popular leader

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: A slogan is very important behind the environment in which we have lived in India today – Swaraj is my birthright, and I will take it. Yes, we are talking about the famous freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Later he was given the title of Lokmanya. With this, he came to be known as Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Born on 23 July 1856 in Chikhali village in Maharashtra, Tilak’s father may not know that his son will become a great freedom fighter who will awaken the consciousness of nationalism in India within every Indian. Along with every Indian will light a lamp of Swaraj. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah paid tribute on Dr. Jayama Prasad Mukherjee’s birth anniversary, told- visionary leader

Lokmanya Tilak was the leader of the Congress party’s hot party. He has been vigilant against the oppressive policies of the British since childhood. In such a situation, he also had to face many troubles. Lokmanya Tilak was sent to jail in the first year of 1897 in the name of treason. This prison visit further strengthened Tilak’s capacity and got huge support from the public. From then on, he was given the title of Lokmanya. Explain that the credit for taking religious traditions to the national level goes to Lokmanya Tilak. Also Read – Mamta paid tribute to former PM Vajpayee, said- We miss him a lot

Actually, according to British law, people could not gather and participate in any religious-social work at one place. This is because Congress is established in 1885, and then nationalism increases rapidly in the country. However, there were some people in the Congress who were mixed with the British. But some people were engaged in the work of Swaraj keeping the spirit of nationalism paramount. Tell that today, those who celebrate Ganesh festival in the country with great pomp, the credit goes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Because for the first time in the year 1893, Tilak celebrated Ganeshotsav in public. Earlier, people used to do this puja inside their homes. Also Read – Vajpayee Jayanti: PM Modi, Shah-Rajnath, many veteran leaders pay tribute

Please tell that Lokmanya Tilak was also a journalist, in today’s society, journalism has become a business without the voice of the public. In such a situation, Lokmanya is known for public service through his journalism. Lokmanya Tilak was a fearless editor. Newspapers like Kesari and Maratha started by Lokmanya Tilak. However, despite doing all this, Tilak had to constantly face opposition from the leaders of the soft party within his own party. Please tell that Mahatma Gandhi had honored Tilak with the title of the creator of modern India and Jawaharlal Nehru as the father of Indian revolution.