Entertainment

Balan Wonderworld will have demo on all platforms

January 19, 2021
2 Min Read

If you still do not know about the existence of Balan Wonderworld, you must be aware of its launch. Not surprisingly, it is a platform created by Yuji Naka (the father of Sonic and NIGHTS) and which Square Enix will publish. At this point we know what its colorful artistic section will be like, as well as the gameplay it will bring, with 3D platforms with great freedom and even the possibility of cooperating.

However, we still do not know if the title will be at the height of the greats of the genre. Luckily, we will be able to see for ourselves very soon. It will be thanks to a demo that will be published on absolutely all the platforms that Balan Wonderworld will reach. And it will be very shortly: next January 28, 2021.

The information, which has been echoed by @aitaikimochi and Twitter, has been published by DengekiOnline. And this confirms that the demo will come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Steam.

On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that the demo will be available from 4:00 p.m. on January 28, 2021. Except on Steam, where the demo will be available from January 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Then we leave you with the Twitter thread in which the most relevant information has been translated.

As for the game, right now we also know that it will offer a total of 12 stories to explore (great levels). Each of them will feature a ton of challenges and collectibles.

And, in addition, it will be necessary to make use of a series of clothes that will give us very different abilities. In other words, the variety will be more than guaranteed in the development of the adventure. Remember that the final version will arrive on March 26, 2021.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.