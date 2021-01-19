Balan Wonderworld will have demo on all platforms

If you still do not know about the existence of Balan Wonderworld, you must be aware of its launch. Not surprisingly, it is a platform created by Yuji Naka (the father of Sonic and NIGHTS) and which Square Enix will publish. At this point we know what its colorful artistic section will be like, as well as the gameplay it will bring, with 3D platforms with great freedom and even the possibility of cooperating.

However, we still do not know if the title will be at the height of the greats of the genre. Luckily, we will be able to see for ourselves very soon. It will be thanks to a demo that will be published on absolutely all the platforms that Balan Wonderworld will reach. And it will be very shortly: next January 28, 2021.

The information, which has been echoed by @aitaikimochi and Twitter, has been published by DengekiOnline. And this confirms that the demo will come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Steam.

On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that the demo will be available from 4:00 p.m. on January 28, 2021. Except on Steam, where the demo will be available from January 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Then we leave you with the Twitter thread in which the most relevant information has been translated.

Every version of the demo except for Steam will be available on January 28th at 12am Japan Time. The demo will be available for Steam on January 29th at 2am Japan Time. — ☆ Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 19, 2021

As for the game, right now we also know that it will offer a total of 12 stories to explore (great levels). Each of them will feature a ton of challenges and collectibles.

And, in addition, it will be necessary to make use of a series of clothes that will give us very different abilities. In other words, the variety will be more than guaranteed in the development of the adventure. Remember that the final version will arrive on March 26, 2021.