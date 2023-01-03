Balder the Brave’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shown which was cut from the film

It has been shown Balder the Brave’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was ultimately removed from the cut of the film that hit theaters.

Via a new behind the scenes videothe moment in which Balder the Brave, a Marvel character, was going to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest UCM movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has been shown.

The video, which you can see through Reddit, shows Balder’s character right after his encounter with Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. In the final version of the film, this scene of Balder was finally removed and replaced by the presence of the characters Black Lightning and Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski.

The curious thing about Balder the Brave is not only that he was a character that was going to appear in Doctor Srange in the Multiverse of Madness and that he was finally eliminated, but that was to be played by none other than Daniel Craig, known for his role as James Bond in the latest 007 films or for being the investigator Benoit Blanc in Daggers in the back. The actor’s cameo was canceled at the last moment due to the problems caused by COVID cases that the film suffered during its filming.

A few months ago we were also able to see a conceptual art of Daniel Craig characterized as Balder the Brave, so that we can imagine what the presence of the actor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness could have been like.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to move forward and the next movie will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.