Baldur’s Gate 3 has 10 times more developers working on it than Divinity: Original Sin

Larian Studios remains committed to making BG3 a game that fans can be proud of.

The development of Baldur’s Gate 3 is huge, but how much? Through an interview, the founder and executive director of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, has confirmed that 400 people are currently working on the new installment of the series, 10 times more human capital required to make Divinity: Original Sin, a video game that almost bankrupted the Belgian team, and 2.5 times the staff needed for its sequel.

They are distributed by seven studios throughout the world“I never thought we’d be 400 people doing BG3,” Vincke explains in a chat shared with PCGamer. “Nobody expected it. But it’s literally what we needed to make it. We had to choose. There was a moment where we began to understand what was necessary for the development of the game and there were two options: reduce it, or grow ourselves. So we chose to broaden our horizons, “he added. Of course, they are not all in the same place, but distributed in seven studios around the world.

According to Vincke, the staff gathered around Baldur’s Gate 3 feels proud to be able to work on such an important project for them since, he explains, most played the first two installments of the franchise in their youth. Now they have a chance to bring the series back, and they don’t want it to be for something lacking in ambition.

BG3 will continue in early access this year without further details about when its authors could be ready for a 1.0 version. However, a few weeks ago they added a new class, thus demonstrating that they are constantly working on new things for their hundreds of daily players on PC and Stadia. If you want to know more you can read the impressions with Baldur’s Gate 3 by Alberto Pastor.

