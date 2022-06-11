Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance 2 Action RPG Has New Trailer, Platforms, And Release Window

With local co-op, the PC game will be verified to run on the Steam Deck.

On the way to turning 20, the RPG action adventure Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance 2 has taken advantage of these days of announcements and digital events to present the trailer for his remastering for current platforms, also announcing a launch window that, as they already anticipated months ago, is closer than we thought.

You can play together with a friend thanks to the local cooperativeOriginally released on PS2 and the first Xbox in 2004, this action role-playing game has received a slight facelift with improved graphics and 4K resolution. Players on PC, Xbox consoles, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will be able to venture into it choosing between one of the four difficulty modes (Easy, Normal, Hard and Extreme), either alone or with a friend thanks to the local cooperative multiplayer.

The trailer of just under 50 seconds shows some of the scenarios in which we will have to fight in this RPG action adventure that allows us to choose between five character classes with their own abilities and combat equipment. Available on both the Epic Games Store, GOG and Steam, those responsible for this remaster have confirmed that Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance 2 will be fully verified for Steam Deck once it is released.

When can we play this game from the Baldur’s Gate saga at home? We won’t have to wait long because the release date has been set for the months of summer.

