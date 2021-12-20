Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance Action RPG Comes to PC 20 Years After Original Release

This long-remembered co-op multiplayer adventure was exclusive to consoles.

So far exclusive to consoles, 20 years later From its original release the remembered Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance has finally been released on PC although if you were expecting a remastering job like that of other chapters of the Baldur’s Gate saga, you will most likely end up disappointed. The classic action RPG of Interplay returns with barely a slight face lift that adapts its resolution to current standards but without more visual improvements than that.

Dark Alliance 2 could also end up making a comebackIf you did not know Dark Alliance, this video game for PlayStation 2 and Xbox stood out in its day for its commitment to the cooperative multiplayer, giving us the opportunity to face all kinds of fantasy creatures with two more friends. In total there are three races From which to choose, each with its own abilities: the dwarf warrior, the human archer and the sorceress elf.

Either alone or with friends, we will have to explore a wide variety of scenarios while fighting against more than 40 different types of monsters. For this we will have an arsenal of up to 11 magic spells and more than 25 active and passive abilities that will change the way we fight. With multiplayer being its main asset, those responsible for this relaunch have not forgotten the local cooperative in addition to online.

Also available on consoles for a few months, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance can be purchased on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG for 29.99 euros. Although for now there are no concrete plans, some time ago the authors of this return dropped that Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance 2 could return to current platforms.

More about: Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance.