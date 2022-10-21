Balenciaga announces that it will stop working with Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West

The luxury fashion house Balenciaga said this Friday that he will stop working with Yeformerly known as Kanye Westbecoming the first company to sever ties with the rapper and designer after he made a series of comments anti-semites in the last weeks.

In a statement, the parent company Dry said that “Balenciaga no longer has any relationship or plans for future projects related to this artist,” they reported Business of Fashion y Women’s Wear Daily.

West and Balenciaga collaborated on their short-lived line Yeezy with the retailer Gap-West. Gap ended their partnership last month after West accused the brand of breaching its contract with him.

West has been in recent days at the center of controversy, first for having worn a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter”a distortion of the famous “Black Lives Matter” which symbolized the 2020 anti-racist protests in the United States. Also for having posted comments on Instagram and Twitter considered anti-Semitic.

His accounts were restricted after those posts, which referenced conspiracy theories about the alleged influence of the Jewish community.

It was recently learned that the family of George Floydthe African-American murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis (USA) in 2020, will sue for defamation to Kanye West, whom he claims $250 million to say that the cause of his death was Fentanyl use and not police violence.

The lawsuit comes after West said in an interview on the podcast Drink Champs that Floyd died from fentanyl consumption and not from suffocation caused by the police Derek Chauvinwho kneeled on the victim’s neck for more than nine minutes, as confirmed by the autopsy and the court ruling that convicted the agent.

The rapper, who has endured a season of erratic behavior and constant provocations, endorsed the theory of the conservative commentator Candace Owensvery popular on American far-right forums.

