Balika Vadhu 2 (Colours TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Balika Vadhu 2 (Colours TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Balika Vadhu 2 is an Indian tv serial. It stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani within the lead roles. With the exception of them, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi and Supriya Shukla additionally taking part in the important thing function within the display. The display used to be launched on 9 August 2021.

Identify Balika Vadhu 2 – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte Major Forged Shreya Patel

Vansh Sayani Style Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer No longer To be had Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space No longer To be had

Forged

The whole forged of tv serial Balika Vadhu 2 :

Shreya Patel

As : Anandi Khimji Rao Upadhyay

Vansh Sayani

As : Jigar Bhaila Purohit

Anshul Trivedi

As : Khimji Rao Upadhyay (Anandi’s father)

Sunny Pancholi

As : Bhaila Purohit (Jigar’s father)

Kumkum Das

As : Bhavna Purohit (Jigar’s mom)

Arjun Khurana

As : Rajesh Upadhyay

Anjali Gupta

As : Meera Balraj Upadhyay

Sagar Parekh

As : Sagar Rao Upadhyay

Mahir Desai

As : Neil Desai

Riddhi Nayak Shukla

Ketki Dave

Seema Mishra

Supriya Shukla

Mehul Buch

Rashmi Gupta

Jyoti Tiwari

Shiju Kataria

Ranav Sharma

Kanika Amit

Time

Balika Vadhu 2 is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Colours TV channel. The primary teaser used to be launched on 27 June 2021. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

Channel Identify Colours TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 9 August 2021 Filming Location • Rajasthan (for few episodes)

• Mumbai, Maharashtra Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

In case you have extra information about the display Balika Vadhu 2, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar