Balika Vadhu 2 (Colours TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Balika Vadhu 2 (Colours TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Balika Vadhu 2 is an Indian tv serial. It stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani within the lead roles. With the exception of them, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi and Supriya Shukla additionally taking part in the important thing function within the display. The display used to be launched on 9 August 2021.
|Identify
|Balika Vadhu 2 – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte
|Major Forged
|Shreya Patel
Vansh Sayani
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|No longer To be had
Forged
The whole forged of tv serial Balika Vadhu 2 :
Shreya Patel
As : Anandi Khimji Rao Upadhyay
Vansh Sayani
As : Jigar Bhaila Purohit
Anshul Trivedi
As : Khimji Rao Upadhyay (Anandi’s father)
Sunny Pancholi
As : Bhaila Purohit (Jigar’s father)
Kumkum Das
As : Bhavna Purohit (Jigar’s mom)
Arjun Khurana
As : Rajesh Upadhyay
Anjali Gupta
As : Meera Balraj Upadhyay
Sagar Parekh
As : Sagar Rao Upadhyay
Mahir Desai
As : Neil Desai
Riddhi Nayak Shukla
Ketki Dave
Seema Mishra
Supriya Shukla
Mehul Buch
Rashmi Gupta
Jyoti Tiwari
Shiju Kataria
Ranav Sharma
Kanika Amit
Time
Balika Vadhu 2 is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Colours TV channel. The primary teaser used to be launched on 27 June 2021. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|Channel Identify
|Colours TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|9 August 2021
|Filming Location
|• Rajasthan (for few episodes)
• Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
