Ballabhgarh Scandal: Tales of unilateral love, Nikita refuses to marry, Tausif took her life!

Haryana: Nikita, a BCom student in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, was shot dead on Monday by a young man named Tausif. The talk of unilateral love is also coming out in this massacre. Tausif, who is in love with Nikita, insisted on forcing Nikita out of college after she refused to marry, when she was not ready, she shot and killed her in public. Also read – Nikita Murder case: family members accused- Tausif accused of wanting to make girl Muslim

Nikita was killed on Monday, the incident was captured on CCTV Also Read – Haryana: Love jihad angle in the murder of student Nikita in Ballabhgarh, there is a ruckus on CCTV footage

At 1 pm on Monday, Nikita went to the Agarwal College in Ballabhgarh area to take the exam. A 23-second video of this incident is going viral, which is being reported around 4 pm. In the video, Nikita can be seen forcibly pulled out of a white car outside the college after which the young man is seen shooting in the head of the student. Also Read – ‘Love Jihad’ is not tolerated, Government should make laws: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Political color on the incident

Please tell that the young man who shot Nikita is being said to be the cousin of Aftab Ahmed, Congress Party MLA from Tausif Nuh. After this incident, protests along with political statements started on Tuesday. People say that the accused is influential which is why action is not being taken.

Meanwhile, Faridabad MP Krishnan Pal Gurjar has met the family of the deceased Nikita and said that I would like to assure the family members of the victims that we are with them, we will get justice done as soon as possible.

Nikita-Tausif knew each other since childhood