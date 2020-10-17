Ballia case: BJP MLA said – I will go on a fast unto death if the FIR of the other party is not registered

Baliya: In the case of the bloody struggle during the allocation of a quota shop in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the main accused BJP worker Dhirendra Pratap Singh along with several others including his two brothers have a case registered. BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who came openly in support of the accused party, reached Revathi police station to register a case on behalf of the family of the accused. He said that if the FIR of the other party is not registered, then he will go on a fast. MLA Surendra Singh said, “The administration is taking unilateral action. I had to come today for not having medical for three days. The way the FIR of the first party has been registered, similarly if the FIR of the other party is not registered, then I will sit on fast unto death. I will do satyagraha and end my life. ” Also Read – ‘Mission Shakti’ begins, CM Yogi said – no place in UP for those who put a bad eye on daughters

MLA Surendra Singh of Bairia reached the police station along with supporters of the BJP to register a case in the murder case in front of the police team in Durjanpur of Revathi police station area. During this time, along with the MLA, there are injured women and children of the family of the main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

The MLA says that Dhirendra Pratap Singh's family has also been injured in the fight. In this case, their FIR should also be registered. When the police spoke of medical before the case, the MLA went to the CHC along with the people of the accused family and the crowd. There was no doctor there. After this, the MLA took everyone to the district hospital. Due to the huge crowd, the SP had also reached with the police force.

Meanwhile, police raided some places to arrest the other accused in the shootout, but did not get success. In this case, the police has arrested only two of the main accused, Dhirendra Pratap Singh’s brothers Devendra Pratap Singh and Narendra Pratap Singh.

Let us know that an open meeting was being held on Thursday for selection of quota shop in Panchayat Bhawan of Durjanpur village under Revati police station area of ​​Ballia district. SDM, CO, SO and other policemen were also involved in this. According to eyewitnesses, BJP worker Dhirendra Pratap Singh shot and killed a person. Brick-stones and sticks-sticks also ran during this time. Many people have been injured in this. A case has been registered against 8 named people including Dhirendra and 25 unknowns in this case. Apart from SDM, CO, many policemen present on the spot have been suspended.