Ballia firing: accused Dhirendra will be produced in court today, demand for CBI inquiry

Lucknow: Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing, is going to appear in court today. According to the news in this regard, the police can take Dhirendra Pratap Singh on remand after presenting them in court. After this, the statement of Dhirendra will be recorded and medical will be done. The family of the accused has demanded a CBI inquiry on this entire case.

Significantly, during the proceedings of allocation of ration shop in Durjanpur village of Ballia district, two parties had clashed in the past. Meanwhile, Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his comrades attacked the other side. During this, firing was also done.

During this time, in the firing, the other side Jayaprakash Pal got shot and Pal died during treatment. As soon as the video of this case came into action, the police registered an FIR against Dhirendra Pratap Singh and other 8 people named. After this, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the hand of the police, went up. According to the news, Dhirendra was arrested from the polytechnic area of ​​Lucknow.