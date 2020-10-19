Ballia firing: JP Nadda angry with BJP MLA, says Surendra Singh should stay away from investigation

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jai Prakash Nadda (J.P. Nadda) has expressed displeasure over MLA Surendra Singh’s support to the main accused in the Ballia firing case. In this regard, Nadda has spoken to UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh. At the same time, he asked the state president to tell Surendra Singh that he should stay away from the investigation of the Ballia firing case. Also Read – Ballia firing: accused Dhirendra will be produced in court today, demand for CBI inquiry

Significantly, BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia had put his side in front of BJP state president and state general secretary in the past. Let me tell you that on October 15, two parties clashed over the allocation of ration shop in Durjanpur village of Ballia. During this, Dhirendra Singh, close to BJP MLA Surendra Singh, opened fire. During this time one person died. Since this case, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has been continuously giving statements in favor of his close Dhirendra Singh. Due to this, BJP’s gritty is continuously getting In such a situation, the state BJP officials had summoned Lucknow to make absurd statements to them. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia, furious over Kamal Nath’s calling BJP woman leader ‘item’, gave a befitting reply

Explain that 8 people, including the main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh, have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them. According to the news, Dhirendra was arrested from the polytechnic area of ​​Lucknow. Dhirendra Pratap Singh is scheduled to appear in court today. According to the news in this regard, the police can take Dhirendra Pratap Singh on remand after presenting them in court. After this, the statement of Dhirendra will be recorded and medical will be done. The family of the accused has demanded a CBI inquiry on this entire case. Also Read – MP: Kamal Nath told BJP candidate Imarti Devi ‘item’, earthquake in by-election