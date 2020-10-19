Ballia Shooting Case: Main accused Dhirendra sent to 14 days judicial custody

Ballia Shooting Update: Dhirendra Pratap, the main accused in the firing in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by the District Court. Dhirendra was arrested by the UP STF from Lucknow on Sunday. During the appearance in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, strict security arrangements were made in the court premises. Please tell that Dhirendra is accused of firing during the quota allocation, in which a man was killed. Also Read – Ballia firing: accused Dhirendra will be produced in court today, demand for CBI inquiry

Ballia: Main accused of 15th Oct Durjanpur village firing incident, Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court. Also Read – On the issue of women safety, Priyanka Gandhi asked the Yogi government, asked – Mission Beti Bachao Hai or … He was arrested in Lucknow yesterday by Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police #UttarPradesh https://t.co/SfNGzWJ7HS pic.twitter.com/55sK2rDkC7 Also Read – UP News: As per the conspiracy to grab the land, the priest had shot himself, police arrested 7 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020

STF Inspector General of Police Amitabh Yash had said on Sunday, “Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia case, has been arrested from the polytechnic intersection of the capital.” He said that Dhirendra Pratap Singh should be questioned about the facts used in the incident. She is Ballia police has been informed of his arrest. After questioning, the accused will be handed over to Ballia Police. On the other hand, the Ballia Police has also arrested two named accused of the incident on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey said that accused Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav, named in connection with the incident in Durjanpur, were arrested from Vaishali area of ​​Kotwali town in Ballia. He told that a reward of 50-50 thousand rupees was declared on them. He told that the property of the accused named in this case will be confiscated under the Gangster Act. The police has arrested seven accused in this case so far.

In a video message released a day earlier, Dhirendra Pratap Singh had demanded that the entire case should be properly investigated. In his statement, Dhirendra Pratap has said that ration shops were allotted and that is why many officials were on the spot for the allocation process. I also met the SDM and BDO on the same matter. Dhirendra Pratap had said that he had informed the authorities that things were quite bad in the area. Along with this, he has also made allegations of corruption on SDM, BDO and other officials.

(input language)