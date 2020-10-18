Ballia Shooting Case: UP STF arrested Dhirendra, the main accused in the Ballia shootout

Ballia Shooting Case: Dhirendra Pratap Singh (Dhirendra Pratap Singh), the main accused in the firing in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Lucknow by the STF of UP. More than 12 teams of police were looking for Dhirendra. A day earlier, Dhirendra had released a video describing himself as innocent and made serious allegations against the officers. Please tell that Dhirendra is accused of firing during quota allocation. Also Read – UP: Police revealed, Gonda priest was involved with sarpanch and Mahant in plotting attack on himself

#WATCH Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police arrests the main accused of Ballia incident, Dhirendra Singh, from Lucknow. A man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village of Ballia on Thusday. pic.twitter.com/rfiS2cbRA0 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2020

Please tell that one person died during the shootout on Thursday.