Ballia Shooting Case: UP STF arrested Dhirendra, the main accused in the Ballia shootout

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Ballia Shooting Case: Dhirendra Pratap Singh (Dhirendra Pratap Singh), the main accused in the firing in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Lucknow by the STF of UP. More than 12 teams of police were looking for Dhirendra. A day earlier, Dhirendra had released a video describing himself as innocent and made serious allegations against the officers. Please tell that Dhirendra is accused of firing during quota allocation. Also Read – UP: Police revealed, Gonda priest was involved with sarpanch and Mahant in plotting attack on himself

Please tell that one person died during the shootout on Thursday.

