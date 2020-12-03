Ballot counting on 11 seats of UP Legislative Council continues, results will come soon

Counting begins for 11 seats of graduate & teacher quota of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, latest news: Counting has started on Thursday i.e. December 3 for the 11 seats of graduate and teacher quota of 11 seats of the Legislative Council (Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council) in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Jam on NH-24, farmers sitting on the middle road, people getting hard

Let us know that on November 30, there was a vote for the seats of graduate and teacher quota. DM of Meerut Balaji said,

Counting has started in the midst of proper arrangements. Candidates and election agents may be present inside, but at one time

Only one person is allowed. "

Meerut: Counting begins for 11 seats of graduate & teacher quota of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. "Counting has started amidst proper arrangements. Candidate / election agent can be present inside but only one person at a time is allowed, "says Meerut DM K Balaji pic.twitter.com/7QBYiROLBQ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2020

On November 30, an average of 55.47 percent voters had cast their votes for the 11 seats from the Block Graduate and Block Teacher Area of ​​Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. It is worth mentioning that in the election of 11 seats of the Legislative Council, a total of 199 candidates, including independents, including BJP, SP, Congress and teachers’ unions were contesting. In this, 114 candidates were contesting in five block graduate constituencies and 85 candidates in 6 block teacher constituencies.

According to Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chandra Rai, there was 41.56 percent graduation in Agra block graduate, 41.10 percent in Allahabad Jhansi block graduate, 36.74 percent in Lucknow block graduate, 42.86 percent in Meerut section graduate, 39.33 percent in Varanasi section graduate. . According to Rai, 70 .78 in block teacher constituency Agra, 73 .48 percent in Bareilly-Moradabad section, 73 .94 in Gorakhpur-Faizabad, 58 .99 percent in Lucknow section, 62 .60 in Meerut section and Varanasi block teacher election. The constituency had 68.83 percent polling.