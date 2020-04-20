General News

Ballot: Fans won’t feel safe at games without virus vaccine

April 20, 2020
Consistent with a poll through Seton Hall Faculty in early April, 72% of those responding acknowledged they wouldn’t actually feel protected attending video games and never utilizing a vaccine for the model new coronavirus



