Balrampur Gangrape PM Report: Such a rage with a 22-year-old girl, who heard the soul tremble, this big revelation in PM report

New Delhi After the gang-rape and brutal killing of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (UP), the resentment prevailing across the country was still not calm that another such case has come up in the state. The case is related to Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a 22-year-old Dalit girl was not only raped in turn by gangsters but was also beaten up severely, due to which the woman died. The incident happened on Tuesday (September 29), whoever heard about it was surprised.

After this matter comes out, anger is being seen everywhere. The girl, who was a victim of this humanity in Balrampur, died when she was being taken to Lucknow for treatment. According to media reports, there have been many surprising revelations in the post-mortem report of the woman.

The rape has been confirmed in the woman's post-mortem report. Not only this, bruises have been found in many places on the victim's body. According to the deceased's brother, the police have arrested two people in this case. According to the information, in the post-mortem report, there have been found bruises at 10 places in the woman's body.

Let me tell you, the case is from Gansdi Kotwali area of ​​Balrampur district, where the case of gang-rape of the woman came to light last Wednesday. Now the administration has lost sleep over the rape confirmed in the post-mortem of the woman. In the post-mortem report, the cause of death has been attributed to internal injury and excessive bleeding. Significantly, the girl’s family cremated her on Wednesday night.