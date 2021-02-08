Baltasar Kormakur Teams With Olaf Olafsson on Romance ‘Touching’

Baltasar Kormakur (“2 Weapons,” “Everest,” “Adrift”) and his banner, RVK Studios, are teaming up with Icelandic creator Olaf Olafsson on the movie adaptation of the author’s bestselling novel “Touching” (“Snerting”).

Olafsson, a former government VP at Time Warner, is a prolific and critically acclaimed creator whose books – notably “Absolution,” “The Journey Dwelling,” “The Sacrament” and “One Station Away” – have been revealed around the globe being translated into greater than 20 languages.

Set amid the 2020 pandemic, “Touching” – a working title for the film – is described as a sensual and thrilling love story unfolding throughout the globe and woven into historic occasions. The novel, which ranked as Iceland’s best-selling guide of 2020, takes place in at this time’s Reykjavík and Tokyo, and in London within the Sixties.

Olafsson is at present adapting the story right into a screenplay. Kormakur will produce by way of his outfit RVK Studios and can direct the movie, which is now in superior growth. Manufacturing is predicted to begin in 2022.

“The guide was so gripping that it saved me studying for an entire night time. I used to be immediately impressed to make a movie based mostly on it,” mentioned Kormakur, whose work spans theater, motion pictures and tv.

A revered actor, filmmaker and producer, Kormakur has sought to energy up his residence business leveraging a profession which straddles Iceland and Hollywood and now one of many greatest studios in Europe at Iceland’s RVK Studios.

His credit soak up “101 Reykjavík,” “Jar Metropolis,” “The Deep,” “Contraband” with Mark Wahlberg, “2 Weapons” with Wahlberg and Denzel Washington, “The Oath” (wherein he additionally stars), “Everest” with Jason Clarke and “Adrift” with Shailene Woodley, in addition to the award-winning sequence “Trapped” and upcoming Netflix present “Katla.”

Olafsson mentioned he has been an “admirer of Baltasar Kormakur‘s work for a very long time.” “His sensibility is an ideal match for ‘Touching,’ each by way of the story and the characters.”

“With his expertise internationally and his eager understanding of our native nation and countrymen, I couldn‘t think about a greater director to make the novel into a movie,” Olafsson added.

Through the pandemic, Kormakur shot “Katla,” described as a supernatural volcano drama, at his RVK Studios. RVK Studios has produced all of Kormakur’s Icelandic motion pictures and sequence, in addition to his English-language motion pictures “Everest” and “Adrift.”