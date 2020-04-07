Baltimore Ravens’ Bradley Bozeman crushes food challenge at Texas restaurant

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman crushed a food challenge at a Texas steakhouse Wednesday night time.

Bozeman, a 317-pound lineman who’s about to enter his third season with the Ravens, participated within the challenge at The Massive Texans Steak Ranch in Amarillo.

The challenge included consuming a 72-ounce steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and a buttered roll in underneath an hour. Bozeman accomplished the mission with 10 minutes to spare and obtained a free T-shirt from the occasion, which learn: “I Ate It All!”

“That was positively the toughest factor I’ve ever needed to eat,” Bozeman instructed TMZ Sports activities.

Bozeman stated that he and his spouse Nikki went to the restaurant as they had been on their talking tour throughout the U.S. to coach younger college students concerning the results of bullying.

Baltimore drafted the 25-year-old within the sixth spherical of the 2018 draft out of Alabama. He performed in 14 video games and began one through the 2018 season. He performed and began all 16 video games in 2019.

He has two extra seasons remaining on his rookie season.

Baltimore completed 14-2 final season and was the most effective groups within the NFL. Nevertheless, they fell within the divisional spherical of the NFL playoffs to the Tennessee Titans.