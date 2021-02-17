Bam Margera: ‘Jackass 4’ Team Trying to Get Star Help After Meltdown

In a number of disturbing (and since deleted) movies posted to his Instagram final week that have been then picked up by TMZ, “Jackass” star and skateboarder Bam Margera lashed out on the manufacturing of the newest installment of the franchise, saying he was being reduce out of the film and that they have been stealing his concepts.

Margera, a “Jackass” star since its MTV inception in 2000, additionally claimed that through the manufacturing, he had to submit to breathalyzer and urine checks, and that his medicines have been being mandated by Paramount, the studio behind the film. Margera appeared to be inebriated within the movies, the primary of which started with him saying, “Who the fuck cares if I’m drunk as hell or not anymore? ‘Jackass’ has put me by way of fucking hell on fucking wheels for the previous yr and a half.”

The “Jackass” franchise started releasing stunt-comedy films in 2002 with “Jackass: The Film,” which grossed greater than $64 million on a $5 million funds. There have been two sequels, and 2010’s “Jackass 3D” grossed greater than $170 million worldwide. The MTV present, created by Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, made breakout stars of Knoxville, Margera and Steve-O.

All through the movies, Margera cried, stopped to vomit at one level, requested the general public to ship him cash on Venmo, and mentioned his spouse had caught him trying up how to tie a noose, prompting them to transfer to Oceanside, Calif. “‘Jackass’ doesn’t care about me, women and gents,” he mentioned to the digicam. Margera deleted the movies later, however TMZ posted them.

A consultant from Paramount didn’t reply to a request for remark. A consultant for “Jackass 4” director Tremaine didn’t reply to a request for remark. Margera was not accessible to remark.

The day after Margera attacked the film and the studio, he reversed course, saying he realized he has “manic bipolar” dysfunction, and that he had gotten the solutions to his questions concerning the film. “It’s going to be fucking superior, and it’s going to be in a manner the place everybody wins ultimately. So I like everyone.” Margera additionally mentioned within the Friday video that he was going to see a “bipolar specialist.”

A supply shut to the film mentioned that early within the filming of “Jackass 4,” Margera — who was being monitored by a wellness coach — went AWOL from the manufacturing. These concerned within the film then discovered that he had checked himself right into a rehab facility in Florida (one thing Margera referenced within the first set of movies).

The supply mentioned, due to COVID, the brand new “Jackass” remains to be being assembled now, and will have extra capturing to do. It’s set to be launched on Sept. 3 of this yr.

Margera, 41, is a core member of the “Jackass” cohort. He had his personal stunt present on MTV referred to as “Viva La Bam” from 2003 to 2005. On digicam and off, he has had a historical past of ingesting and making an attempt to rehabilitate his ingesting. Margera lives together with his spouse and son.

The supply mentioned there’s at the moment an effort to get Margera assist once more.