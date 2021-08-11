Bam Margera sues Paramount and Johnny Knoxville for firing Jackass Without end after checking out certain for drug use

Bam Margera published that he were fired from Jackass Without end in February and now has filed a lawsuit towards Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and manufacturer Spike Jonze for wrongful termination.

This information comes thru Selection, which reviews that the previous famous person of the tv collection and its motion pictures, Jackass, used to be fired for allegedly checking out certain for Adderall (business title for a species of amphetamines), which violates the phrases of a wellness settlement Margera signed with the manufacturers of Jackass Without end. The actor claims within the lawsuit that he has taken Adderall as a prescription drug for 10 years.

“Paramount’s inhumane remedy of Margera can’t be tolerated“the lawsuit states, in keeping with Selection.”Margera used to be made to undergo mental torture within the type of a false Welfare Settlement, after which in the long run fired because of her clinical situation“.

The lawsuit claims that Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jackass Without end director Jeffrey Tremaine, Bam Margera used to be coerced into signing a wellness settlement whilst the famous person used to be in rehab again in 2019. Margera’s lawsuit claims that she used to be advised that she can be barred from Jackass Without end if she didn’t signal it.

It additionally claims that Margera used to be coerced into signing it with out her attorney provide., who allegedly additionally didn’t be able to check the settlement earlier than the actor signed it. This contract incorporated regimen drug and alcohol exams and exams all over the filming of the movie.

There is not any reliable observation from the defendants within the case, however Johnny Knoxvile already commented at the Bam Margera state of affairs in Would possibly.

“We attempted to make it higher“Knoxville stated on the time.”I feel that is all I in reality need to say about it. I do not need to get right into a public swing with Bam. I simply need it to get well“.

Jackass Without end has a theatrical unlock scheduled for October 22 of this 12 months, confirming that it’ll be the final movie within the franchise.