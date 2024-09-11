Bam Margera’s Financial Rollercoaster: 2024 Net Worth vs. Peak Earnings and Legal Battles

Brandon Cole “Bam” Margera burst onto the entertainment scene in the late 1990s as a daredevil skateboarder with a penchant for outrageous stunts.

Born on September 28, 1979, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Margera quickly rose to fame as a vital member of the MTV reality show “Jackass” and its subsequent film franchise.

His wild antics, irreverent humor, and skateboarding skills made him a household name and launched a career spanning television, film, music, and more.

Who is Bam Margera?

Bam Margera is a multi-talented entertainer known for his work as a professional skateboarder, stunt performer, television personality, and filmmaker.

He first gained attention through homemade videos of skateboarding stunts, which led to his involvement with the CKY Crew (Camp Kill Yourself) and eventually the “Jackass” franchise.

Margera’s unique blend of humor, skateboarding prowess, and willingness to attempt dangerous stunts made him a standout figure in extreme sports and reality television.

Attribute Details Full Name Brandon Cole “Bam” Margera Date of Birth September 28, 1979 Place of Birth West Chester, Pennsylvania Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Height 5’10” (178 cm) Weight 160-170 pounds (72-77 kg)

Personal Life and Relationships

Margera’s personal life has been as tumultuous as his on-screen persona. He was engaged to Jenn Rivell, who appeared in many of his early projects, but their seven-year relationship ended in 2005.

In 2006, he married childhood friend Melissa “Missy” Rothstein in an extravagant ceremony documented in the MTV series “Bam’s Unholy Union.” However, the couple divorced in 2012.

In 2013, Margera married Nicole Boyd in Iceland. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Wolf, in December 2017. Unfortunately, their relationship has also faced challenges, with Boyd filing for child custody in 2021 and legal separation in 2023.

Throughout his adult life, Margera has struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

He has been in and out of rehabilitation facilities multiple times, with his family and friends often expressing concern for his well-being. These personal struggles have significantly impacted his career and public image recently.

Professional Career

Margera’s professional career has been diverse and exciting, spanning several entertainment mediums:

Skateboarding

Bam began skateboarding professionally in the late 1990s, quickly gaining sponsorships from brands like Toy Machine Skateboards and Element.

His unique style and fearless approach to tricks made him a respected figure in the skateboarding community. While he primarily retired from professional skateboarding, his influence on the sport remains significant.

Television

Margera’s television career took off with “Jackass” in 2000. The show’s success led to several spin-offs starring Margera, including:

“Viva La Bam” (2003-2006): A reality show following Margera’s antics with his family and friends.

“Bam’s Unholy Union” (2007): Documenting his wedding preparations with Missy Rothstein.

“Bam’s World Domination” (2010): A special featuring Margera competing in the Tough Guy Competition.

Film

In addition to the “Jackass” movies, Margera has appeared in and directed several independent films:

“Haggard” (2003): Directed by Margera, based on the life of his friend Ryan Dunn.

“Minghags” (2009): Another Margera-directed comedy.

“Bam Margera Presents: Where the #$&% Is Santa?” (2008): A Christmas-themed comedy.

Music

Margera has been involved in several musical projects:

He formed the record label Filthy Note Records in 2005.

Played the keyboard in the novelty band Gnarkill.

Performed with the band Fuckface Unstoppable.

Directed music videos for various artists, including HIM and CKY.

Age and Physique

Born on September 28, 1979, Bam Margera is 44 years old (as of 2024). In his prime, Margera was known for his lean, athletic build, which suited his skateboarding career.

Standing about 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, he maintained a weight of around 160-170 pounds (72-77 kg) during his most active years. However, like many athletes, his physique has changed, particularly as he has faced personal struggles and stepped back from professional skateboarding.

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Bam Margera’s net worth is around $1 million. This figure represents a significant decrease from his peak earnings during the height of his “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” fame. At his most successful, Margera’s net worth was estimated to be as high as $45 million.

Margera’s income has come from various sources throughout his career:

Television salaries from “Jackass” and his spin-off shows

Film earnings from the “Jackass” movie franchise and independent projects

Skateboarding sponsorships and merchandise sales

Music projects and record label income

Appearance fees and endorsements

Aspect Details Estimated Net Worth $1 million (as of 2024) Peak Net Worth Estimated at $45 million Income Sources Television, film, skateboarding sponsorships, music projects, merchandise sales Notable Properties “Castle Bam” in West Chester, Pennsylvania

While specific salary details for his various projects are not publicly available, reality TV stars can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $200,000 per episode, depending on the show’s popularity and the star’s prominence.

Company Details and Investments

Throughout his career, Margera has been involved in several business ventures:

Filthy Note Records: His record label was founded in 2005.

The Note: A bar and theater in West Chester, Pennsylvania, which Margera opened in 2008 but closed in 2014 due to financial difficulties.

Element Skateboards: While not an owner, Margera had a long-standing relationship with the company, including signature skateboard decks.

Aspect Details Filthy Note Records Record label founded in 2005 The Note Bar and theater in West Chester, Pennsylvania (closed in 2014) Real Estate “Castle Bam,” an estate with an indoor skatepark, swimming pool, music stage, and BMX track

Real Estate Investments

Margera’s most notable real estate investment is “Castle Bam,” a property he purchased in 2004 for $1.195 million in West Chester, Pennsylvania. This 14-acre estate features:

An indoor skatepark

A swimming pool

A barn converted into a music stage

A BMX track

The property gained fame as the primary filming location for “Viva La Bam.” In recent years, attempts have been made to renovate it for use as a short-term rental through Airbnb.

Margera also owns another West Chester home, his primary residence when “Castle Bam” was used for other purposes.

Investment and Funding

Details about Margera’s personal investments and funding activities are not widely publicized. However, his career earnings have likely been invested in various ventures, including:

His skateboarding-related businesses and sponsorships

Film and television production companies for his independent projects

Real estate, including “Castle Bam” and other properties

Potential stock market or other financial investments

It’s worth noting that Margera’s financial situation has reportedly been strained in recent years due to personal struggles and legal issues, which may have impacted his investment portfolio.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

While respecting Margera’s privacy is important, he has maintained a public presence on social media platforms. As of 2024, you can find him on:

Instagram: @bam__margera

Twitter: @BAM__MARGERA

Facebook: Bam Margera Official

For professional inquiries, it’s best to contact Margera through his official representatives or management team, whose details may change over time.

Conclusion

Bam Margera’s journey from a skateboarding prodigy to a reality TV star and beyond has been marked by incredible highs and challenging lows. His impact on popular culture is undeniable, particularly in extreme sports and reality television.

While personal struggles have complicated his career in recent years, Margera’s influence and the entertainment he provided to millions of fans continue to be remembered and celebrated by many.