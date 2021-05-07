Ban on access of central safety forces in Bengal meeting, many BJP MLAs have were given safety

Kolkata: Because of the West Bengal Legislative Meeting elections, now the legislators within the Bengal Legislative Meeting are being administered the oath of secrecy. However within the period in-between, the access of central safety forces has been banned within the Bengal Legislative Meeting. The meeting secretary has issued an order on this regard. Please inform that many leaders and MLAs of BJP in Bengal had been supplied safety of safety through the Central Govt. However now MLAs and leaders will be unable to go into Bengal meeting with central safety forces. Additionally Learn – West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee: For the 3rd time, Mamata Banerjee is sworn in as CM – Violence isn’t tolerated

Tell us that on Thursday, when the newly elected MLA of Nandigram and Shubhendu officer, who was once a minister in Mamta govt, got here to take oath within the meeting, throughout that point a case of furore between the warriors and reporters posted beneath his coverage got here to mild. After this, the Meeting Secretariat issued an order on Friday, prohibiting the access of central safety forces into the meeting. A understand on this regard has additionally been put on the gate of the West Bengal Legislative Meeting. Additionally Learn – WB Meeting Election 2021: Election Fee convenes all-party assembly, crowd in rallies and corona laws will probably be mentioned

These days, newly elected MLAs are taking oath within the meeting. BJP leaders Mukul Roy, Nishith Qualified, Agnimitra Paul, and so forth., took many oaths throughout this era. Tell us that for the reason that Bengal meeting elections, there was steady violence in Bengal. On this regard, the Union House Ministry has despatched a four-member group to seek advice from the affected spaces of Bengal violence and get ready and publish a record on this regard. Additionally learn – disputed observation given through BJP chief Rahul Sinha, stated – 8 must have died in Coochbehar as a substitute of four