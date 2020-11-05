Ban on all types of firecrackers in West Bengal, court did not allow procession during immersion

crackers or fireworks ban for Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhat puja in 2020 in West Bengal Fixed. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Decoration: This coming Diwali is to decorate the house in these eco-friendly ways, learn very easy tips

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee gave this instruction while hearing two PILs. Kali Puja is on 15 November. The court directed that the ban would remain in force during Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath (Chhath puja 2020) and Karthik Puja as well.

The court said that the guidelines applicable during Durga Puja such as not entering pandals, will also be applicable during Kali Puja. The bench commended the state government for effectively implementing the guidelines directed by the court on Durga Puja.

The court asked the police to ensure that the norms are strictly enforced during Kali Puja. The court said that 15 people will be allowed in Kali Puja pandals in an area up to 300 square meters and 45 persons will be allowed in big pandals. The bench also did not allow the procession during immersion.

The court said that sanitizers and masks are mandatory during the festivals of Kali Puja and Diwali 2020. Social distance criteria should be followed. No procession with sound and light will be allowed for immersion of Kali Puja idol. Only a limited number of people will be allowed at the ghats for immersion. Apart from this, Kali Puja, Jagadhatri Puja and Kartik Puja Pandal were also declared as ‘no-entry’ zones for visitors.