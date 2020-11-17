Ban on Chhath Puja in public places in Jharkhand, BJP came out against the government

Ranchi: The BJP is unhappy with the Jharkhand government’s decision to ban Chhath Pooja in public places. The state government has taken this decision for fear of spreading the coronavirus infection. Going against the decision of the state government, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation is making adequate arrangements at the ghats for the convenience of the devotees. Also Read – In Mumbai amidst the sea, Chhath Puja in ponds stopped, BMC decided due to Corona

Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and Deputy Mayor Sanjeev Vijayvargiya along with other officials visited various Chhath Ghats in the capital. The mayor said that the ghats have been cleaned and the road connected to the ghats will be cleaned in the next 24 hours, so that the vratis have no problem.

Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are from the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth and other BJP MLAs performed 'Jal Satyagraha' to protest against the decision of the state government. State BJP president Deepak Prakash said, "Election rallies may take place during the assembly by-elections. Buses can run at full capacity. People can go to shopping malls. Then why Chhath Puja has been banned in public places. "