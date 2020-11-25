Ban on Chinese APP urges China, India to restore normal trade relations

new Delhi: Distressed by India’s ban on 43 Chinese mobile applications as the latest ban, China on Wednesday urged the Indian government to restore trade relations in mutual interest. An official statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said, “China and India are opportunities for development rather than threats to each other.” Both sides should bring back bilateral economic and trade relations on the basis of mutual benefit and dialogue and dialogue. ” Also Read – Chinese soldiers suffering from cold on LAC, are doing this work to recreate

This statement came at a time when there is a deadlock between India and China on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since June. India has taken a number of diplomatic measures in retaliation for the Chinese invasion, including steps to ban Chinese Alications on data security issues.

The Embassy was replying to a media question related to the Indian government's decision to ban 43 mobile applications from China, including AliExpress, DingTalk. The statement said that the Chinese Communist Party regime "strongly opposes citing national security as a frequent excuse by the Indian side to ban China's mobile applications."

The embassy further claimed that the Chinese government has always stressed the need for Chinese companies to follow international rules, work in compliance with laws and regulations, and work in accordance with public order and good ethics.

Embassy spokesman Ji Rong said that China hoped that India would “provide a fair, and non-discriminatory trading environment for all markets in various countries, including China, and improve discriminatory practices that violate WTO rules.”