Ban on Chinese firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj said – buy domestic products

Bhopal: There will be a ban on the sale and use of sugar crackers in Madhya Pradesh. Action will be taken against whoever sells these firecrackers. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday. Chief Minister Chouhan has said that selling and using sugar crackers in the state will be banned.

Chauhan has appealed to the people of the state that under the self-reliant India campaign, local products should be bought and made to make the local vocal. Buy earthen lamps during Deepawali, which will give employment to local potters. Also the religious sentiment of the people should be respected.

I appeal everyone to sell & use Swadeshi crackers only instead of foreign crackers. Also, decided to act against anyone selling or using crackers with gods / goddesses pictures depicted on them. People attacking hurt anyone's religious sentiments: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/ihfclhAB35

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Dr. Rajesh Rajaura said that under Section 9-B (one) (b) of the Explosives Act, there is a provision of two years punishment for storage, distribution and sale and use of illegal firecrackers.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed that illegal mining and transportation of sand and minerals in the state should be strictly stopped. Along with this, those who are licensed contractors should be given full protection. Similarly, strict action will be taken against fake chit fund companies.

(Input-IANS)