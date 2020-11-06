Ban on firecrackers in these states including Delhi, Maharashtra, a fine of 2000 for violation

new Delhi: The Corona virus is not taking the name of a stop in the country. Meanwhile, in the wake of the festival of Deepawali, the pollution in the states does not increase and the corona epidemic does not catch pace due to the pollution, so many states of the country have banned the buying and selling of firecrackers. Corona in Delhi is not taking the name of ending on one side, while both the court and the Delhi government are worried about the pollution of Delhi. In this regard, on Thursday evening, the Delhi government held a meeting with several of its officers and reviewed the situation. Fireworks have already been banned in Delhi. Similarly, one by one, many states have banned firecrackers. Also Read – Delhiites beware! New disclosure of scientists on Kovid-19, air pollution is fatal for corona patient, increasing …

Which states banned firecrackers

Maharashtra

Guidelines were issued on Friday on behalf of Maharashtra government for prevention of Kovid 19. During this time, the government requested people living in Maharashtra not to burst firecrackers. But the civic body, Brihanmumbai Nagar Nimam, has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places in the city. Simultaneously, BMC said that fines will also be charged for violating orders.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday issued an order banning the use of firecrackers as a precaution in view of the festival of Diwali and the epidemic spreading in the country. He said that after discussing this, we have decided that the use of firecrackers will be banned on Deepawali. He told that he has taken this decision in view of Corona epidemic.

West Bengal

In Kolkata, the festival of Deepawali is celebrated with great pomp, but this year the Diwali of this city will not be crackers. Because the Calcutta High Court has banned the sale of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, Kalipuja, Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath Puja in view of the Corona epidemic.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday tweeted that his government decided to ban the sale and bursting of crackers to protect the health of Kovid 19 patients as well as to protect the public from the toxic smoke emanating from firecrackers. have taken. He said that for violation of the order issued by the state government, a fine of up to Rs 2000 will be taken from the said person.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has also banned the purchase and sale of firecrackers as well as the bursting of firecrackers in view of the growing case of Corona virus infection.