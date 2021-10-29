Ban on fireworks on this state, pointers issued for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Yr

Ban on fireworks in West Bengal: In West Bengal, aside from inexperienced crackers, all forms of fireworks had been banned. A guiding principle has been issued for this. This guiding principle is for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and until the New Yr. Such restrictions had been imposed now not handiest in Bengal, however in lots of different states.Additionally Learn – Diwali Sparkling Pores and skin Pointers: Desire a sparkling pores and skin all through the competition? Practice those do-it-yourself tempo packs to take away tanning

The Air pollution Keep watch over Board (WBPCB) has issued instructions to prohibit all forms of fireworks aside from 'inexperienced fireworks', which can be fired for 2 hours from 8 pm on Diwali and different fairs within the state.

The directive mentions that handiest inexperienced crackers will also be offered within the state and the bursting of such firecrackers might be allowed between two hours – 8 pm. and 10 pm – from 6-8 am to twelve.30 pm all through Diwali and for 2 hours on Chhath Puja and until 11.55 pm on Christmas and New Yr's Eve.