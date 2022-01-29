Ban on go out polls for UP meeting elections, the verdict of the Election Fee

UP Meeting Election 2022: There are elections in Uttar Pradesh from February 10. Polling will probably be held in seven stages. The ultimate segment will probably be on 7 March. In the meantime, the Election Fee has taken a large determination. Election Fee (Election Fee) meeting elections (Vidhansabha Chunav) Go out polls to be held for This ban is for UP elections. In keeping with the Election Fee, this ban will probably be appropriate in Uttar Pradesh from 7 am on February 10 to six.30 pm on March 7. Counting of votes in UP will happen on March 10.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Ghaziabad’s political temperature rises, Akhilesh Yadav and CM Yogi head to head

The Election Fee has issued a free up referring to this. In keeping with the Election Fee, the behavior of go out polls associated with common elections in UP from February 10 (7:00 am) to March 07, 2022 (06:30 pm) and e-newsletter or exposure of its effects thru print or digital media is against the law. Will likely be

Organizing of go out polls associated with common elections within the state from February 10 (7:00 am) to March 07, 2022 (06:30 pm) and e-newsletter or exposure of its effects thru print or digital media is against the law. A press free up has been issued on this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Leader Electoral Officer Ajay Shukla stated that go out polls were banned. After the ban, go out polls can’t be carried out thru any information channel, newspaper or another medium. If the order is violated, the individual doing so can also be jailed for 2 years or tremendous. Or it may well be each.