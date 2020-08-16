Ban on installation of Moharram procession and public Ganesh idol in Delhi

New Delhi: In view of the increasing outbreak of Kovid-19, following the guidelines issued by the Central Government, the removal of Tajia during the Moharram festival in Delhi will be banned. According to an order issued by the Disaster Management Authority of Delhi Government, Ganesh Chaturthi festival has also been banned for installation of public idol or making pandals of Lord Ganesha. DDMA has appealed to celebrate these festivals at their home by following social distance from the people in view of the danger of infection of Kovid-19. Also, the DDMA has directed all concerned departments to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the central government. Also Read – Vastu Tips: Know which side to put your bed in the room, know these special things according to Vastu Shastra

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said in the guidelines that DDMA is aware of the danger of outbreak of Kovid-19 epidemic in Delhi. The World Health Organization has already declared Kovid-19 an epidemic. Therefore, the Delhi government is taking all effective measures to prevent the spread of Kovid-19. In order to prevent the spread of Kovid-19, DDMA has been issuing various guidelines from time to time to the officers of all concerned departments. Also Read – Coronas infected with heart disease are at higher risk of life, know what is the opinion of experts

The DDMA also directed the District Disaster Management Authority, District Magistrate to take necessary steps in view of the ceremonies and programs to be organized during the upcoming festivals, so as to avoid overcrowding in the celebrations or programs and To prevent the Kovid-19 from spreading. Also Read – Goa: Utpal Corona positive, son of Manohar Parrikar, hospitalized

The DDMA said, “The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines in this regard on July 28, 2020 through a DO letter. Under this, necessary efforts are being made by the Delhi government to stop the crowd in big religious ceremonies and other religious programs, but the guidelines are seen to be violated. Therefore, the guidelines issued by the Central Government are directed to ensure strict compliance of the officers of the concerned department. ”

He said that in view of upcoming festivals, a detailed guideline has been issued, which is mandatory to be followed by all departments. State Executive Committee, DDMA has issued guidelines to all the concerned officers and field officers under Section-22 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.