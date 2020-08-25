Ban on religious, political and public functions till 30 September in UP, know the reason

Uttar Pradesh: No public celebrations, religious festivals, political movements and gatherings will be held in Uttar Pradesh till the next 30 September. The Uttar Pradesh government has banned these events, under which statues, tazias and alums will not be installed in public. The reason for this is that during this time anti-social elements can try to spoil law and order and communal harmony. Also Read – Muzaffarnagar: 10-year-old girl married to rape accused, now divorced

State Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order in this regard, in which it has been said that all kinds of processions and tableaux will also be banned. According to this order, this prohibition has been imposed in the state because it is feared that anti-social elements may try to disturb law and order and communal harmony. However, in the order it has been said that people can establish morals, tazias and alums in their homes, there will be no restriction on this.

Apart from the District Magistrates and Police Captains, in the order issued by the Home Department, this order sent to the Police Commissioners, ADG Zone and IG-DIG Range, in this order all the religious places of the state especially Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura, Shrira Janmabhoomi Tirtha Area Ayodhya, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi and Historic Place Security has been asked to strengthen the Taj Mahal. Also, instructions have been given to keep a watchful eye on anti-social elements, terrorists and people who are instability in society.