Ban on sale of liquor in this state removed, now shops can open till 11 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to allow liquor shops to open by 11 pm on Monday. Along with this, the ban on them has been lifted due to Corona virus. According to the notification issued by the Director of Prohibition and Excise, the old time for opening liquor shops has been restored. Also Read – The corona guidelines flew away, took the body in an auto rickshaw for burial

According to this, liquor shops will be allowed to open in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area from 10 am to 11 pm while in other parts of the state liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. Also Read – Telangana Latest News: Five security personnel of senior minister corona infected, waiting for minister’s report

However, the opening hours of liquor shops have been set from 10 am to 9:30 pm on Sunday. Sources said that the Telangana Liquor Dealers Association had claimed that they had incurred a loss of Rs 160 crore due to the license fee due to the lockdown and the government should also take note of this loss. Also Read – Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020: Telangana Board issued 10th result, check this way at bse.telangana.gov.in

(input language)