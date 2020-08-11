Ban on use of large size aircraft at Kozhikode Airport, steps taken after Air India Express accident

New Delhi: The DGCA has prohibited the use of large-sized aircraft at the Kozhikode airport during this monsoon. An official gave this information on Tuesday. The official said that this step has been taken after the Air India Express plane crash. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Puri raised questions on Congress MP’s tweet, said – still do not know the difference between the aircraft ….

Earlier it was said that the country's aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a special audit of airports where there is heavy rainfall. After which this big step has been taken regarding Kozhikode airport. A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "Special audits will be done at airports like Mumbai and Chennai which are affected by heavy rains throughout the year."

Let us know that an Air India Express plane which landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday night with 190 passengers including six crew members from Dubai, fell from the airstrip due to heavy rain and fell into a ditch 35 feet down and broke into two pieces. 18 people, including both pilots, were killed in the accident.