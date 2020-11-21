Ban on wedding ceremony in Noida, now only 100 guests will be included; Read new guidelines here

Noida Withdraws Relaxation on Wedding Attendees: In view of the increasing cases of corona in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Delhi, the exemption given for weddings has been withdrawn by the government. Now in Noida only 100 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies instead of 200. The exemption granted on Friday by the Gautam Buddhist Municipal Administration has been withdrawn. Earlier, 200 people were allowed to attend other functions including wedding ceremony. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 90 million, 46,232 new cases in last 24 hours

This decision was taken in view of the sudden increase in the number of Kovid-19 cases in the city. The district officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar has issued a statement in this context on Saturday. He has said that in view of the increasing infection of Corona in the city, now only 100 people can participate in any function. Regarding this, District Officer Suhas LY has called upon the people to cooperate.

These instructions have been given by the government in view of the increasing infection of the corona. He further said that "violation of this will ensure action as per rules". The District Magistrate has also given instructions to all concerned officials in this regard. He has said that "All administrative and other concerned officers will ensure that all types of ceremonies, marriages and other events to be held in their respective areas do not participate in any program more than 100 persons."

In fact, in the last few days, cases of corona infection in Delhi have increased significantly. Keeping this in mind, work was done in this way to limit the number of people at public functions and other places. Significantly, maximum 200 people were allowed to attend the first marriage and second social ceremony.