Ban supertrawlers from UK waters after Brexit, say green campaigners

March 7, 2020
Environmental groups fear hyperlink between large ships and spikes in dolphin deaths

Brexit offers the best various to ban enterprise supertrawler fishing boats from UK waters, according to campaigners.

The factory-sized ships can be lots of toes prolonged and have been criticised for indiscriminate fishing as they catch lots of lots of of fish in short lessons. Environmentalists fear their presence correlates with spikes in numbers of dolphins washing up ineffective.

