Banco Santander announces its sponsorship of League of Legends competitions in Europe and Latin America

This has been announced in an event that has the participation of personalities as characteristic as Cristinini, Chuty, Sara Socas or Nicky Nicole.

The Santander Bank has announced today its collaboration as the main sponsor of the League of Legends European Championship and the Latin American League, signing an agreement that covers several years of collaboration. Thus, this very night in Madrid a event which has the participation of streamers and well-known personalities such as Chuty, Sara Socas or the singer Nicki Nicole to celebrate it and which is presented by the idol of League of Legends, Medic. In addition, this event can be followed online through the channel of Cristinini, a Spanish streamer with more than 3 million followers, who is also present. On the other hand, LOL players from all over the world like Alan Q, Inspired and Jukes are also part of it.

In this way, the entity is situated in the esports ecosystem while seeking to promote its contact with young people. In the words of Nathalie Picquot, Global Director of Corporate Marketing, Brand Experience and Digital Engagement at Banco Santander, with whom we were able to speak this afternoon “we seek to connect with them in an authentic way. Our priority is to understand our clients and future clients well”. We were also able to ask about the motivations of the entity when immersing itself in the field of esports. “We want to support young audiences and we feel that now is a good time to do so. We are learning to connect with them and our clients support this initiative. We also see shared values ​​between both communities with values ​​of innovation, diversity, digitization…”

Last year’s Worlds saw 74 million viewers. this is very bigNathalie PicquotOn the other hand, the alliance with the European Championship and La Liga Latin America constitutes an agreement exclusively for digital media that complements other sponsorships of fields such as Formula 1 or soccer. When we asked the interviewee directly about League of Legends, she told us that League of Legends is a leader and the most established game in esports. “Last year’s Worlds saw 74 million viewers and an average of 30 million per minute. This is very big. We also like it a lot, because it’s a fantasy and strategic game.”

Thus, as a global partner for the leagues we have mentioned, Banco Santander will deploy a variety of resources that include the presence of the logo in different places, exclusive content segments, prizes or VIP tickets, among others. “One thing we’ve learned previously is that we want to be involved in the games, to cheer, to be active during competitions. It’s not about just having a presence, we want to bring value to the players.”

This news also adds to the one received a few days ago with the announcement that Riot games will come to Game Pass through a very striking collaboration agreement for both parties. But going back to the agreement with Banco Santander, Maximilian SchmidtHead of League of Legends Esports in EMEA, says: “It is a pleasure for us to collaborate with a global entity committed to innovation, digital transformation and providing the best services to its youngest customers.”

More about: League of Legends, eSports, Riot Games and Banco Santander.