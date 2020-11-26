Band-Baja will not play on the streets of Bihar, only 100 people will be involved in the wedding

Patna: In view of the increase in the number of corona infects in Bihar, the government has once again started resolutely. The Bihar government has issued a new guide line and instructed 100 people to attend the wedding ceremony. According to the directive issued by the government, banning of playing band and playing on the road has been banned in weddings. In a press conference on Thursday, Secretary of the Home Department Aamir Shantani told that the new guide line has been released by the Home Department, which will remain in force till December 3. Also Read – Corona hit in Delhi: Only 205 ICU beds available with ventilator, no beds in 60 hospitals empty

According to the new guidelines, only a maximum of 100 persons (including staff) will be allowed to attend the matrimonial program. It will be mandatory for the people attending the matrimonial program to wear a mask or face cover. Apart from this, there will be thermal screening of people coming. According to the directive issued by the government, banning of playing band and playing on the road has been banned in weddings. However, there is no ban on playing the band at the wedding venue.

The instruction said, "The band Baja and procession procession will not be allowed on the streets, although it can be allowed in the venue of the wedding ceremony." Apart from this, now only 25 people will be able to participate in Shraddha programs. According to the government's directive, it includes the number of people who come to pay homage to the priest. Rules like social distancing to masks will be followed during the shraddh.

Bihar government has appealed people to be vigilant during bathing in rivers and reservoirs during Kartik Purnima. According to the government guidelines, people will be made aware that there will be a danger of spreading the infection in the event of congestion and water contamination, to prevent the infection of Kovid 19 for Kartik Purnima bath In such a situation, people should avoid bathing in rivers. On Karthik Purnima, people above 60 years, pregnant women and children up to 10 years have been advised not to leave the house.

(Input-IANS)