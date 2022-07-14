Bandai Namco confirms the hack and investigates whether its user data has been compromised

The computer attack has been perpetrated by a ransomware group that is trying to blackmail the video game publisher.

Bandai Namco confirms the hack perpetrated by a ransomware group that would have had access to a lot of data related to the distributor’s plans with its games. Until now, we only knew that cybercriminals threatened the publisher with publish all information stolen with this action, and Bandai Namco has not taken long to give an official response to this movement.

We are identifying the status of the existence of leaks, the extent of the damage, and investigating the causeBandai Namco“On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it had experienced unauthorized access by third parties to the internal systems of various Group companies in the Asian regions (excluding Japan),” reads the statement noted by VGC. “After confirming the unauthorized access, we have taken measures such as block access to servers to prevent the damage from spreading.

What data has been compromised? Bandai Namco has not finalized anything, but still keep investigating regarding the violation of the users’ personal data: “In addition, there is a possibility that the information of the clients related to the Business of Toys and Hobbies in the Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the state about the existence of leaks, the extent of the damage, and investigating the cause.

“We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will release the results of the investigation when appropriate. We will also work with outside organizations to strengthen security through the Group and we will take steps to avoid repetitions. We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident.”

Over the last few months, we have seen several computer attacks in the video game industry, the CD Projekt RED hack being the most recent. However, cybercriminals are also targeting companies like Twitch, which also suffered a massive hack last October.

