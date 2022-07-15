Bandai Namco, distributor of Elden Ring, confirms that it has suffered a massive hack with user data leaked

All those added to video games recognize Bandai Namco as one of the most famous publishers today thanks to all the video games that bear his name in the credits and the cover. One of these titles is running to be the best game of 2022, Elden Ring, but not everything was going to be so pretty. In the last hours, it has been known that have suffered a cyber attack that has resulted in the theft of personal data of all your customers.

This attack occurred last Monday, via BlackCat ransomware (known as AlphV) which they claimed to they have stolen numerous corporate data from future projects that are being carried out. Finally Bandai itself was forced to confirm it, releasing a statement trying to give more details.

Bandai Namco victim of ransomware

A priori, from Bandai they have not offered data on the failure that allowed hackers to access their systems to carry out information theft. Although having used BlackCat what will have been produced is a hijacking the servers they’re going to have to rescue finally through an economic payment.





Although it may seem logical that BlackCat is going to have to release all this stolen data, we will probably have to wait to see it in the main forums. This is because they want to make sure that the company is not going to pay the ransom for all these files, although seeing the communication it is not surprising that we see them published in the coming days. Specifically, the statement says the following:

On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced unauthorized access by a third party to the internal systems of several group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan). After we confirmed the unauthorized access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading. In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the gaming business in Asian regions (except Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status regarding the existence of leaks, the extent of damage as well as the investigation of the cause

A priori this can be something really revealing. Keep in mind that currently Bandai is working on numerous games, of which there are numerous confidentiality agreements. With this attack in the coming weeks the network may be plagued by leaks of these future releases and perhaps some new IPs that have not yet been or presented.

This is not the first time we see in action AlphV which was released in November 2021 and that it has been present in numerous attacks on relevant companies such as the Swissport airline. In order to also introduce much more pressure, they created a database with all the information that has been stolen so that anyone can have access to usernames or passwords that have been stolen.