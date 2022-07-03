Bandai Namco forms a new studio with the authors of One Piece Odyssey and they already have a saga in mind

Bandai Namco Aces hasn’t detailed its plans, but says it will bring content to at least the Ace Combat franchise.

The developer ILCA has been making a name for itself in the world of video games with projects such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl or the future One Piece Odyssey, which has already thrilled manga fans with unpublished novelties. However, these professionals want to fully immerse themselves in the industry, and that is why a new new studio next to Bandai Namco.

As read on GamesIndustry, the new developer named Bandai Namco Aces It will feature ILCA CEO Takuya Iwasaki as chairman, while Ace Combat franchise producer and director Kazutoki Kono will serve as vice chairman. No further details of the members that will make up this study have been shared.

What we also do not know is what the team will do. For now, Bandai Namco Aces has commented that will focus on the Ace Combat sagabut will also explore other fields and, according to the statements sent to GamesIndustry, “will continue to carry high quality content“. We will be attentive to the studio’s social networks to learn about their plans for the coming years.

As for the aviation franchise, it is important to note that its developers have been introducing updates that hold the attention of everyone who is passionate about the genre. In this sense, Ace Combat 7 has received a patch loaded with content on Top Gun Maverick, the Tom Cruise movie that landed in theaters last May. If you still don’t know the airshow of this installment, we encourage you to read our review of Ace Combat 7.

