Bandai Namco joins the aid for the victims of the Ukrainian War with 850,000 dollars

The Pokémon Company or CD Projekt RED are some of the companies that have already contributed donations.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukrainethe video game industry has experienced numerous reactions by the different companies. From the blockade and suspension of the sale of its products in Russia, to donations to contribute to humanitarian causes, passing through countless messages of support for the Ukrainian people.

This time it has been Bandai Namcoone of the oldest companies in the industry and editors of the recent Elden Ring, have shared a message of solidarity from their official Twitter account, announcing a donation of 100 million yen, about 850,000 dollarsfor humanitarian causes in the Ukrainian conflict.

“The Bandai Namco Group has decided to make a donation of 100 million yen to Save the Children in support of his humanitarian cause with people affected by the crisis in Ukraine and seeking refuge outside the country. We hope that the people and communities affected by this crisis can return to have peace days as soon as possible“.

Bandai Namco has not been the only company to announce donations to support war victims, CD Project REDauthors of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, have helped with more than 215,000 euros, The Pokémon Company did the same with $200,000 destined for Ukrainian families, and figures such as John Romerohave launched initiatives to raise funds such as the new level of DOOM 2.

More about: Bandai Namco, Ukraine and War.