Bandai Namco wants to collaborate with Brandon Sanderson and the writer already has a ‘Soulsborne’ in mind

The author of The Stormlight Archive has received a box of Elden Ring merchandise and a note from the editor.

Elden Ring has managed to conquer the audience with record sales figures since its first days on the market. Since FromSoftware announce new game Hidetaka Miyazakia name has been accompanying the Japanese creative, that of the author of the popular literary series A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin.

On the choice of the author who inspired Game of Thrones for Elden Ring, joked Brandon Sanderson, writer of ‘the storm file‘, the novels of ‘The Wheel of Time’ or ‘Mistborn’ and a great fan of video games. Sanderson shared his passion with FromSoftware games and in Bandai Namco does not seem to have gone unnoticed.

Sanderson has received a box from Bandai Namco with Elden Ring productsAs shared by VGC, Sanderson explained in a direct that he had received a large package from Bandai Namco with Elden Ring items, including a sword and a cape along with other FromSotware title products and a note from the editor. In it, Bandai Namco showed their interest in “do something together“, an interest shared by the writer.

Sanderson has confessed that his way of working leads him to prepare concepts long before starting a project, giving as an example the story for Magic: The Gathering, which he was developing four years before it was proposed. Similarly, Sanderson explains that has thought of a game like ‘Soulsborne’ for those who have ideas. At the end of last year, the writer announced that he had been working on a video game for years, one that he suspected would be announced later this year.

