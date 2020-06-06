Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Share of Sales Today – 100% Goes to Musicians – Variety

As coronavirus and protests proceed to disrupt the nation and its financial system, many have requested the most effective methods to assist musicians who instantly and abruptly misplaced their primary type of revenue. The same old reply is “purchase an album or merch” — and at the moment (Friday, June 5) provides a uncommon alternative to maximise the quantity of that cash that can go to the artists.

As has finished twice already this yr, on-line retailer Bandcamp is graciously waiving its charges, permitting 100% of all gross sales to go to musicians — and it has pledged to do the identical on the primary Friday in July as effectively — and on June 19, it’s donating 100% of its share of gross sales to the NAACP Authorized Protection Fund to assist their work (extra information right here).

A number of labels are making donations and particular provides on releases and merch as effectively — the checklist is awesomely lengthy, verify all of it out on Bandcamp’s web site proper right here.

If there’s a time to purchase music, it’s at the moment.

Final month’s letter from cofounder and CEO Ethan Diamond is under.

“On March 20, 2020, we waived our income share as a way to assist artists and labels impacted by the pandemic. The Bandcamp group confirmed up in an enormous approach, spending $4.Three million on music and merch—15x the quantity of a traditional Friday— serving to artists cowl rents, mortgages, groceries, medicines, and a lot extra. It was actually inspiring.

“However the pandemic and its affect on the music group aren’t over, so at the moment, in addition to on June 5, and July 3 (the primary Friday of every month), we’re waiving our income share for all gross sales on Bandcamp, from midnight to midnight PDT on every day.

“(Over 150 artists and labels are providing reductions, unique gadgets, merch bundles, and extra this Friday.)

“Musicians will proceed to really feel the consequences of misplaced touring revenue for a lot of months to return, so we’re additionally sharing some concepts under on how followers can assist the artists they love and the way artists can provide followers new, artistic methods to supply assist.

“It could sound easy, however one of the best ways to assist artists is together with your direct monetary assist, and we hope you’ll be a part of us by way of the approaching months as we work to assist artists on this difficult time.

Ethan Diamond

Co-Founder & CEO

Bandcamp