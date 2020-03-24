Bandcamp Says Fans Spent $4.3 Million on Music Friday as Site Waived Its Cut

Music followers took discover in a giant means Friday when the web retailer Bandcamp introduced it was waiving its share of proceeds for at some point to cross that cash on to struggling artists in the course of the coronavirus disaster. The positioning reported Monday that clients spent $4.Three million on music and merchandise Friday.

That amounted to almost 800,000 gadgets bought over the course of at some point, versus solely about 47,000 on a standard Friday. “That’s greater than 15 instances our regular Friday, and on the peak, followers had been shopping for 11 gadgets per second,” Bandcamp stated in an announcement on its web site.

The retailer thanked media retailers that publicized the waived-fee day, and, with out naming names, stated that there have been many labels “who gave 100% of their proceeds to their artists as properly.”

“We don’t but know the long-term impression of Covid-19,” the assertion learn, “however we all know that all of us want music — to uplift and encourage us, to heal us, and to provide us hope. We’ll proceed working to make Bandcamp the perfect place for followers and artists to come back collectively and maintain one another within the difficult instances forward.”

The $4.Three million introduced in in at some point is a giant chunk of the $15.2 million the positioning’s entrance web page says was paid to artists within the final 30 days alone.

The positioning makes a speciality of independently releases albums, a few of which can be found solely by the positioning, like a 20-track digital dwell album that Father John Misty launched on Monday titled “Off-Key in Hamburg.” The outline for the album says that each one proceeds from the Misty dwell launch are being donated to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Reduction Fund.

Within the open letter that alerted clients to the Friday initiative, Diamond wrote, “For a lot of artists, a single day of boosted gross sales can imply the distinction between with the ability to pay lease or not. Nonetheless, we contemplate this simply a place to begin. Musicians will proceed to really feel the consequences of misplaced touring earnings for a lot of months to come back, so we’re additionally sharing some concepts … on how followers can assist the artists they love and the way artists can provide followers new, inventive methods to supply assist.”