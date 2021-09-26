Bandipora Come across Replace: Come across between terrorists and safety forces continues in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Bandipora Come across Replace: An come upon is happening between safety forces and terrorists in Watnira house of ​​Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir since morning, in step with the ideas, two terrorists had been killed by way of the protection forces on this come upon. In step with the newest data, 14 Rashtriya Rifles staff of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Military are collectively concerned within the come upon and are giving a befitting respond to the firing of terrorists. It’s to learn that the choice of terrorists is between two to 3, out of which the paintings of 2 has been finished.Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti’s large announcement, ‘PDP will contest the approaching meeting elections in Jammu and Kashmir’

Sharing the ideas of the come upon at the Web media, the Jammu and Kashmir Police mentioned that lately a seek operation used to be began in Bandipora to nab the terrorists, out of which the terrorists hiding at some of the hideouts began firing at the police and safety forces concerned within the seek operation. Gave. Based on the firing of the terrorists, the protection forces additionally opened fireplace at the terrorists. At the moment, the come upon between the protection forces and the terrorists is happening.

Come across underway at Watnira house of Bandipora. Police & safety forces on the spot. Additional main points shall observe: J&Ok Police – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

In step with the ideas, the protection forces have surrounded the terrorists from each side. The hiding terrorists have been requested to give up, however the terrorists neglected this and began firing at the safety forces. The safety forces have totally evacuated the encircling house amid the come upon with the terrorists.

Allow us to inform you that within the ongoing come upon between military staff and terrorists close to the LoC on Saturday in Uri sector of North Kashmir, up to now two terrorists had been a hit in killing them. Since this house is totally adjoining to the LoC, up to now the our bodies of the terrorists have now not been recovered, the come upon is happening. In step with the ideas, 3 military staff have additionally been injured on this come upon. His remedy is happening. Up to now 3 encounters have taken position on this house.