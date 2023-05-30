Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hello there, In this article, we’ll talk about the Bang Bang Baby television series from Italy, which is a criminal thriller.

Bang Bang Baby series 1’s first five episodes debuted on April 28, 2022, with the remaining five episodes will be available on Amazon Prime on May 19, 2022.

Three authors, including Andrea Di Stefano, Sebastiano Mellloni, & Valentina Gaddi, collaborated to compose the screenplay for this series, which was devised by Andrea Di Stefano.

The primary character of Bang Bang Baby is Alice, a timid adolescent that joins a mafia group as its smallest member in an effort to earn her father’s affection.

This show takes place in 1986, and Alice utilises her imagination to get by thanks to 1980s pop culture, music, and media.

Due to its focus on youthful viewers, this programme has lately seen tremendous growth in popularity. Imdb gave Bang Bang Baby a 7.7 out of 10 rating, and 82% of Google users agreed. Both reviewers and spectators have given this programme positive reviews.

Another interesting drama series is back with us. We hope you all remember Bang Bang Baby Season 1 as we go back to April 2022.

Unexpectedly, this specific Italian drama series performed really well on Amazon Prime, and what’s this? A couple more episodes of the programme are anticipated by the audience.

A few inquiries from the audience about Bang Bang Baby Season 2 have been received, and we are eager to respond.

This leads us to the topic of the day’s discussion: a lot of fans believe the programme has been formally cancelled!

Well, a lot of speculations have reached us, so let’s not waste any more time and immediately start talking about Bang Bang Baby Season 2.

As Alice actively participates in the mafia business, the second half of the first season of “Bang Bang Baby” is exciting. The sixth episode came to a close with Alice defending her father against Nereo Ferrau’s insanity.

Nereo is determined to get revenge for the murder of his brother Salvo Ferrau, and he was aware that Santo Barone was responsible.

When Domerino discovered his wife and Santo having a sexual encounter in his flat, he killed Salvo, the father of Alice.

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Bang Bang Baby has a total of 10 episodes; the first 5 were published on April 28, 2022, and the last 5 episodes will be available on Amazon Prime on May 19, 2022.

The remaining episodes of season 1 will be released soon, and fans can’t wait to see what happens to the main character Alice next and learn the whole story.

Of course, neither the creator nor the production company have provided any information on the renewal or release dates for Bang Bang Baby Season 2.

Fans may anticipate Amazon Prime renewing this youth-oriented murder thriller series with a second season as its popularity grows, since in recent years, successful programmes are perpetually renewed in order to generate enormous profits.

After the full release of season 1, reports claim that the programme is presently on hold. Therefore, Bang Bang Baby Season 2 production has not yet begun.

Fans could anticipate the debut of Bang Bang Baby season 2 between April 2023 and July 2023, however, assuming production gets underway early.

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Cast

Arianna Becheroni as Alice

Antonio Gerardi as Nereo

Dora Romano as Nonna Lina

Giorgia Arena as Assunta

Lucia Mascino as Gabriella Gianmatteo

Adriano Giannini as Santo Barone

Giuseppe De Domenico s Rocco

Denise Capezza as Giuseppina

Nicola Nicchi as Leonardo

Katia Greco as Zia Memena

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Trailer

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Plot

Bang Bang Baby, a crime drama, takes place in the 1980s. A sixteen-year-old adolescent named Alice lives in a little village in northern Italy. She struggled to live within a hamlet and was very timid. She also had a dismal routine due to frequent bullying at school.

Her mother, an industrial worker, reared her fatherlessly. Jimbo, Alice’s closest friend, also had a similar outcome.

Alice, who has been told her father is dead since she was a tiny child, happens to come upon a picture of him in a newspaper.

But as soon as she saw his photo, a wave of recollections poured into her mind. She thought back to the day she and her mom had taken a ride together at the fair. She travelled to Milan in quest of her father, carrying the only photograph she had of him.

She travelled to her former residence, where she had lived as a youngster, and saw her grandma there after discovering her father in prison.

Despite her mother’s opposition, she was aware that her granddaughter would visit in pursuit of her ancestry.

After seeing her father, Alice learned two things: first, that he was still alive and that her mom had lied to her; and second, that she might regain her father’s affection and confidence by keeping the flat tidy. She wasn’t aware of the complexity of her father’s request, which was the sole challenge.

Her father had belonged to the notoriously vicious Barone mafia family, who was known for its tactics in dealing with rivals. She gradually starts working with them as well, which presents her with a number of difficulties.

The major truth is slammed in her face at this point, marking the beginning of everything. Her father is still alive. She had believed he was dead for a time, then Santo reappeared in her life one day. Santo, a dad who is evading punishment for his crimes, enters the picture now.

Will Alice’s daily existence be affected by her father’s crime? Alice’s life is going to undergo a number of changes; to put it simply, everything will be turned upside down.

On the one hand, Alice wishes her father to live a nice life and quit the gang, but little does her know that it won’t be simple for Santo to do so!

On the other side, Santo will get into problems, and the police will make every effort to solve the mystery. Santo needs Alice’s assistance since he is in a difficult circumstance and is under a lot of strain.

There are many turns and surprises in this Italian thriller series. Watch Bang Bang Baby Season 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video to find out what Alice’s future holds.