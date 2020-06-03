Bang Si Hyuk Receives The Pony Chung Innovation Award

Massive Hit Leisure founder, chairman, and veteran producer Bang Si Hyuk has been chosen because the recipient of the 14th annual Pony Chung Innovation Award.

Kim Chul Soo, the chairman of the Pony Chung Basis, said, “Chairman Bang Si Hyuk has proven the power of Korean content material world wide as one of many folks with the best affect within the present world music business. He has made his mark on the historical past of Korean popular culture by his physique of labor, together with the creation of BTS, who’ve achieved the best of successes round the world. He has proven himself to achieve success as a businessman after the firm he based, Massive Hit Leisure, was chosen as certainly one of essentially the most progressive corporations world wide, after Snap, Microsoft, and Tesla.”

Based in 2006, the Pony Chung Innovation Award celebrates “constructive adjustments and progress in Korean society by singling out among the best innovators of our time.” Earlier winners embrace Ban Ki-moon, the previous Secretary-Common of the United Nations; Kim Yuna, determine skater and Olympic medalist; Kim Beom-su, the chairman of the board of administrators at Kakao, Inc.; and extra.

Supply (1) (2)